Date Taken: 10.15.2025 Date Posted: 10.15.2025 11:29 Photo ID: 9362249 VIRIN: 251015-D-N1901-8876 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.25 MB Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVSUP WSS Tours USS Billings as Part of Navy 250th Birthday Celebration in Philadelphia [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.