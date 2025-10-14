Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy, Philippine Navy, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Royal Canadian Navy sail in formation [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Navy, Philippine Navy, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Royal Canadian Navy sail in formation

    AT SEA

    10.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, attached to Commander, Task Force 72, flies overhead while the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151) and Jose Andrada-class coastal patrol boat BRP Jose Andrada (PC 370), Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Takanami-class destroyer JS Onami (DD 111), and Royal Canadian Navy Harry Dewolf-class offshore patrol vessel HMCS Max Bernays (AOPV 432) sail in formation in the South China Sea during Exercise Sama Sama 2025, Oct. 13, 2025. Exercise Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 11:17
    Photo ID: 9362239
    VIRIN: 251013-N-NR876-1004
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 414.03 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Navy, Philippine Navy, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Royal Canadian Navy sail in formation [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

