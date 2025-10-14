U.S. Navy, Philippine Navy, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Royal Canadian Navy sail in formation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, attached to Commander, Task Force 72, flies overhead while the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151) and Jose Andrada-class coastal patrol boat BRP Jose Andrada (PC 370), Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Takanami-class destroyer JS Onami (DD 111), and Royal Canadian Navy Harry Dewolf-class offshore patrol vessel HMCS Max Bernays (AOPV 432) sail in formation in the South China Sea during Exercise Sama Sama 2025, Oct. 13, 2025. Exercise Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)