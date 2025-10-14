173rd Airborne Brigade Hosts Communicators Academy to Strengthen Digital Interoperability in Italy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted Communicators Academy at Caserma Del Din and Caserma Ederle, Italy, Oct. 14-16, 2025.



The professional development and interoperability training series brought together signal leaders, communicators, and technical enablers from across the brigade, with participation from Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, and the 509th Signal Battalion. The event focused on enhancing mission command and digital integration across multiple transport layers through a combination of classroom instruction, leader discussions, and hands-on field exercises.



Training included live Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) node configuration, TAK server management, Starshield connectivity validation, and Mounted Mission Command System (MMCS) dashboard integration.



(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French)