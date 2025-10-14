Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Brigade Hosts Communicators Academy to Strengthen Digital Interoperability in Italy [Image 4 of 4]

    173rd Airborne Brigade Hosts Communicators Academy to Strengthen Digital Interoperability in Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted Communicators Academy at Caserma Del Din and Caserma Ederle, Italy, Oct. 14-16, 2025.

    The professional development and interoperability training series brought together signal leaders, communicators, and technical enablers from across the brigade, with participation from Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, and the 509th Signal Battalion. The event focused on enhancing mission command and digital integration across multiple transport layers through a combination of classroom instruction, leader discussions, and hands-on field exercises.

    Training included live Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) node configuration, TAK server management, Starshield connectivity validation, and Mounted Mission Command System (MMCS) dashboard integration.

    (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
