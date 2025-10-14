Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Sailors respond to a simulated class bravo fire during a damage control drill [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Sailors respond to a simulated class bravo fire during a damage control drill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Oct. 7, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), open the firemain valve to operate firehoses and respond to a simulated class bravo fire during a damage control drill Oct. 7, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 09:32
    Photo ID: 9362136
    VIRIN: 251007-N-LX270-1013
    Resolution: 4900x3602
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Sailors respond to a simulated class bravo fire
    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Sailors respond to a simulated class bravo fire during a damage control drill
    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Sailors operate firehoses and respond to a simulated class bravo fire

    FDNF
    DESRON 60
    USS BULKELEY DDG-84
    C6F
    WOLFPACK

