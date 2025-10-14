USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Sailors respond to a simulated class bravo fire during a damage control drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Oct. 7, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), open the firemain valve to operate firehoses and respond to a simulated class bravo fire during a damage control drill Oct. 7, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)