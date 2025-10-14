ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Oct. 7, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), respond to a simulated class bravo fire during a damage control drill Oct. 7, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2025 09:32
|Photo ID:
|9362135
|VIRIN:
|251007-N-LX270-1011
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Sailors respond to a simulated class bravo fire [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.