NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support celbrated the Navy and Marine Corps 250th birthdays Oct. 9-16. 2025, where it all began!
From ship tours along the Delaware River to the Homecoming 250 Navy Marine Corps Parade through historic Philadelphia, our team proudly represented NAVSUP WSS and celebrated a quarter millennium of service, strength, and heritage.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2025 08:03
|Photo ID:
|9362058
|VIRIN:
|251013-D-N1901-6154
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|784.58 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP WSS Celebrates 250th Birthday of Navy and Marine Corps in Services' Birthplace [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.