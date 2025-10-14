Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP WSS Celebrates 250th Birthday of Navy and Marine Corps in Services' Birthplace [Image 2 of 7]

    NAVSUP WSS Celebrates 250th Birthday of Navy and Marine Corps in Services' Birthplace

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support celbrated the Navy and Marine Corps 250th birthdays Oct. 9-16. 2025, where it all began!
    From ship tours along the Delaware River to the Homecoming 250 Navy Marine Corps Parade through historic Philadelphia, our team proudly represented NAVSUP WSS and celebrated a quarter millennium of service, strength, and heritage.

    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    NAVSUP
    NAVSUP WSS
    Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support
    #Navy250
    #NMC250

