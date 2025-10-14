Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    414th Contracting Support Brigade conducts change of responsibility [Image 15 of 20]

    414th Contracting Support Brigade conducts change of responsibility

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott R. Wonderasek, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 414th Contracting Support Brigade (414th CSB), gives a speech during the brigade’s change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 14, 2025. The ceremony, officiated by Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and Col. Isaac M. Torres, commander of the 414th CSB, welcomed Wonderasek and bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Nadejda Vorobyeva-Santiago, who had served in the position for the last two years. The ceremony reinforced senior enlisted authority in the Army and highlighted the support they provide to the chain of command. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 414th Contracting Support Brigade conducts change of responsibility [Image 20 of 20], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

