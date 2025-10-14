414th Contracting Support Brigade conducts change of responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Roberto Santiago, husband of U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nadejda Vorobyeva-Santiago, outgoing senior enlisted advisor of the 414th Contracting Support Brigade (414th CSB), receives an award during the 414th CSB’s change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 14, 2025. The ceremony, officiated by Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and Col. Isaac M. Torres, commander of the 414th CSB, welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Scott R. Wonderasek as the command’s incoming senior enlisted advisor and bid farewell to Vorobyeva-Santiago, who had served in the position for the last two years. The ceremony reinforced senior enlisted authority in the Army and highlighted the support they provide to the chain of command. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)