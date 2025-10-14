Alaska Air National Guard supports ongoing search and rescue mission in western Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Air National Guard rescue personnel, assigned to the 176th Wing’s 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons, conduct a search and rescue mission in support of storm response operations over western Alaska, Oct. 13, 2025. As of October 13, a total of 51 lives were saved through joint rescue operations supporting the communities of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok. Alaska Air and Army National Guard aircraft, along with U.S. Coast Guard assets continue to respond as weather conditions allow and as additional reports of missing or isolated individuals are received. (Courtesy photo)