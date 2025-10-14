Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Air National Guard supports ongoing search and rescue mission in western Alaska [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alaska Air National Guard supports ongoing search and rescue mission in western Alaska

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard rescue personnel, assigned to the 176th Wing’s 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons, conduct a search and rescue mission in support of storm response operations over western Alaska, Oct. 13, 2025. As of October 13, a total of 51 lives were saved through joint rescue operations supporting the communities of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok. Alaska Air and Army National Guard aircraft, along with U.S. Coast Guard assets continue to respond as weather conditions allow and as additional reports of missing or isolated individuals are received. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 23:35
    Photo ID: 9361976
    VIRIN: 251013-Z-DT474-1001
    Resolution: 1440x1920
    Size: 226.88 KB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air National Guard supports ongoing search and rescue mission in western Alaska [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Air National Guard supports ongoing search and rescue mission in western Alaska
    Alaska Air National Guard supports ongoing search and rescue mission in western Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    disaster response
    domestic operations
    Search and Rescue
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download