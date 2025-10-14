Sailors aboard the USS John Finn stand watch in the combat information center during Resolute Dragon 25 in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250919-N-CV021-1001

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sep. 19, 2025) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Daylon Guidry stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during Resolute Dragon 25 in the Philippine Sea, Sep. 19. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise across Japan, including the Southwest Islands, that strengthens the command, control and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of III MEF and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Western Army personnel with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)