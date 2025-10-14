Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn stand watch in the combat information center during Resolute Dragon 25 in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn stand watch in the combat information center during Resolute Dragon 25 in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    250919-N-CV021-1003
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sep. 19, 2025) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Bless Crooks stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during Resolute Dragon 25 in the Philippine Sea, Sep. 19. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise across Japan, including the Southwest Islands, that strengthens the command, control and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of III MEF and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Western Army personnel with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 18:39
    Photo ID: 9361767
    VIRIN: 250919-N-CV021-1003
    Resolution: 6428x4285
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Sailors aboard the USS John Finn stand watch in the combat information center during Resolute Dragon 25 in the Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Sailors
    USS John Finn
    US 7th Fleet
    US Navy

