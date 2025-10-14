USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251001-N-QR506-1247 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 1, 2025) Senior Chief Culinary Specialist James Peter, from Manila, Philippines, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), demonstrates proper technique to Sailors during a damage control drill, Oct. 1. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)