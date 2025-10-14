Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Drill [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    251001-N-QR506-1199 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 1, 2025) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) standby for a simulated casualty during a damage control drill, Oct. 1. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 14:01
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    USS America
    US Navy
    Firefighting
    Damage Control

