USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Drill

251001-N-QR506-1199 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 1, 2025) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) standby for a simulated casualty during a damage control drill, Oct. 1. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)
