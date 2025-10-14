Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430) Sails with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430), flagship of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2, operates in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 2, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)