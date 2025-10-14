Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430), flagship of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2, operates in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 2, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 13:23
|Photo ID:
|9361321
|VIRIN:
|251002-N-N0778-1054
|Resolution:
|2305x1537
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430) Sails with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.