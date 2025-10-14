The world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430), flagship of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2, operate in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 2, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9361310
|VIRIN:
|251002-N-N0778-1074
|Resolution:
|5846x3897
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430) Sails with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.