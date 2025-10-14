Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430) Sails with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430) Sails with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    The world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430), flagship of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2, operate in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 2, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 13:24
    Photo ID: 9361310
    VIRIN: 251002-N-N0778-1074
    Resolution: 5846x3897
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430) Sails with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430) Sails with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430) Sails with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430) Sails with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430) Sails with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GRFCSG25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download