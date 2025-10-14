Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430) Sails with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and Italian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430), flagship of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2, operate in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 2, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)