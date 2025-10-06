250905-N-CV021-1020
JAVA SEA (Sept. 5, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Taylor Vlaming, from California, left, Damage Controlman 3rd Class James Hart, from Texas, middle, receive training from Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Leonard, from New York, during a damage control training team drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Java Sea, Sept. 5. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 03:02
|Photo ID:
|9360965
|VIRIN:
|250905-N-CV021-1020
|Resolution:
|6227x4151
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|JAVA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a damage control drill in the Java Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.