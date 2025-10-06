Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a damage control drill in the Java Sea [Image 3 of 4]

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a damage control drill in the Java Sea

    JAVA SEA

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    250905-N-CV021-1014
    JAVA SEA (Sept. 5, 2025) Damage Controlman 3rd Class James Hart, from Texas, investigates white smoke during a damage control training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Java Sea, Sept. 5, 2025. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 03:02
    Photo ID: 9360964
    VIRIN: 250905-N-CV021-1014
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: JAVA SEA
    This work, Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a damage control drill in the Java Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Sailors
    USS John Finn
    US 7th Fleet
    US Navy

