Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a crash and salvage walkthrough in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 1, 2025) — Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) review life jacket components during a crash and salvage drill walkthrough in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 1. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 02:44
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
