Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct flight quarters in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 1, 2025) — Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conduct a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck during flight quarters in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 1. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|10.01.2025
|10.14.2025 02:44
|9360959
|6396x4264
|1.53 MB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|3
|0
