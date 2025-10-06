Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operation with a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Juliet Drop Zone at Pordenone, Italy on Oct. 9, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)