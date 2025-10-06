Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operation

    Airborne Operation

    AVIANO, ITALY

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, descend onto Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft during an airborne operation on Oct. 9, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 02:16
    Photo ID: 9360945
    VIRIN: 251009-A-JM436-1089
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    This work, Airborne Operation [Image 18 of 18], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    173rdAirborneBrigade
    SETAF-AF
    NATO

