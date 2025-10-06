Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade [Image 1 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    A member of the Association of Philadelphia Tour Guides poses for a photo during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th Birthday Parade in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct. 13, 2025. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 16:35
    Photo ID: 9360701
    VIRIN: 251013-N-OQ553-1077
    Resolution: 5946x4247
    Size: 961.97 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade
    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade
    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade
    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade
    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade
    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade
    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade
    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade
    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade
    Navy and Marine Crops 250 Parade
    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade
    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade
    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade
    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download