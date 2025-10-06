Navy and Marine Corps 250 CNO Delivers Navy Birthday Message at Philadelphia City Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 13, 2025) – The U.S. Navy Band performs during a ceremony at Philadelphia City Hall celebrating the Navy and Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary celebration. During the event, the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps flags were raised, and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle delivered remarks. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)