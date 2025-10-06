U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), render aid to a simulated casualty during Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Hohenfels Training Area, JMRC, Germany, Oct. 12, 2025. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lilah Windle)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2025 07:48
|Photo ID:
|9360418
|VIRIN:
|251012-A-CC197-1181
|Resolution:
|3791x5686
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDEVAC Rehearsal Training [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Lilah Windle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.