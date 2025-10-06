MEDEVAC Rehearsal Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), render aid to a simulated casualty during Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Hohenfels Training Area, JMRC, Germany, Oct. 12, 2025. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lilah Windle)