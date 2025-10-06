MEDEVAC Rehearsal Training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), prepare for a briefing during Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Hohenfels Training Area, JMRC, Germany, Oct. 12, 2025. During Combined Resolve, lessons learned will inform updates, modifications and revisions to other potential Mobile Brigade Combat Team transitions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lilah Windle)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2025 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9360413
|VIRIN:
|251012-A-CC197-1032
|Resolution:
|4794x3196
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
