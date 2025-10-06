USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) hosts USS Cole (DDG 67) remembrance ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain's Mate rings a ceremonial bell during the remembrance ceremony of the attack on the USS Cole (DDG 67) onboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct. 12, 2025. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)