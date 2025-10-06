NMC 250 Philadelphia: STEM Event

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250, judge a high school Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math competition between Philadelphia local high school students as part of Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 11, 2025. NMC 250 honors 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the SPMAGTF-250. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos) 

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.12.2025 14:38
    Photo ID: 9360197
    VIRIN: 251010-M-XP317-1405
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    USMCNews
    250TH Anniversary
    NMC 25
    Marines25

