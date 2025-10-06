NMC 250 Philadelphia: STEM Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250, judge a high school Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math competition between Philadelphia local high school students as part of Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 11, 2025. NMC 250 honors 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the SPMAGTF-250. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)