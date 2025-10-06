Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the Louisiana Army National Guard pose for a photo prior to heading out to provide a presence patrol the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., Oct. 6, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)