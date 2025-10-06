Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carl Bergeron, center, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, checks on Soldiers while they patrol the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., Oct. 6, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)