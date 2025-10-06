Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Girl Scouts Tour USS Arlington [Image 7 of 7]

    Girl Scouts Tour USS Arlington

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sylvie Carafiol 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    251011-N-CO642-1139 PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 11, 2025) – Boatswain’s Mates, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), demonstrate line handling to girl scouts during a ship tour, Oct. 11. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sylvie Carafiol)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 14:46
    Photo ID: 9359887
    VIRIN: 251011-N-CO642-1139
    Resolution: 5449x3640
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Girl Scouts Tour USS Arlington [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Sylvie Carafiol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy birthday
    Navy250
    NMC250

