Girl Scouts Tour USS Arlington

251011-N-CO642-1139 PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 11, 2025) – Boatswain’s Mates, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), demonstrate line handling to girl scouts during a ship tour, Oct. 11. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sylvie Carafiol)