    Lt. Gen. Stubbs Visit D.C National Guard at Union Station [Image 4 of 4]

    Lt. Gen. Stubbs Visit D.C National Guard at Union Station

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, right, director, Army National Guard, greets members of the public at Union Station, Washington, D.C on Oct. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 9359886
    VIRIN: 251010-A-SM347-8945
    Resolution: 4795x4330
    Size: 853.51 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    National Guard
    DCSAFE

