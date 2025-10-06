Lt. Gen. Stubbs Visit D.C National Guard at Union Station

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, right, director, Army National Guard, greets members of the public at Union Station, Washington, D.C on Oct. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)