Lt. Gen. Stubbs Visit D.C National Guard at Union Station

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, director, Army National Guard,right, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, left, commanding general, District of Columbia National Guard, talk with members of the public who express their gratitude for the National Guard’s presence at Union Station in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)