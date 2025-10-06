USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) Arrives in Philadelphia for Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251009-N-FS061-1016

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 9, 2025) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) transits the Delaware River during a parade of ships in celebration of the Navy’s 250th birthday in Philadelphia, Oct. 9. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)