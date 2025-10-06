Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) Arrives in Philadelphia for Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) Arrives in Philadelphia for Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    251009-N-FS061-1016
    PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 9, 2025) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) transits the Delaware River during a parade of ships in celebration of the Navy’s 250th birthday in Philadelphia, Oct. 9. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 14:46
    Photo ID: 9359858
    VIRIN: 251009-N-FS061-1016
    Resolution: 5294x3529
    Size: 11.1 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) Arrives in Philadelphia for Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Birthday
    NAVY250
    NMC250

