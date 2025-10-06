Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition

    DEVENS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth Franke 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    The winners of the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 receive their awards at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Devens, Mass. (National Guard Photo/Video by Staff Sgt. Seth Franke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 13:45
    Photo ID: 9359828
    VIRIN: 250816-A-LH127-5909
    Resolution: 2820x2364
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: DEVENS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Seth Franke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition
    Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    MAC1
    National Guard
    US Army
    Marksmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download