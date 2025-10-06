The winners of the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 receive their awards at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Devens, Mass. (National Guard Photo/Video by Staff Sgt. Seth Franke)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2025 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9359826
|VIRIN:
|250816-A-LH127-9936
|Resolution:
|2820x2364
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Seth Franke, identified by DVIDS