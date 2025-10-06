Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial [Image 7 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales 

    Communication Directorate             

    Secretary of the Navy John Phelan attends a ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2025.The ceremony honored 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps history and featured remarks from the Secretary of War, Secretary of the Navy, and the Commandant of the Marine Corps, along with performances by the United States Marine Band and the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. This year, Marines around the world celebrate the legacy of those who have served since 1775, highlighting generations of honor, courage, and commitment through stories of service from the past to the present. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 07:37
    Photo ID: 9359565
    VIRIN: 251010-M-AO923-1374
    Resolution: 4129x2754
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial
    Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial
    Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial
    Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial
    Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial
    Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial
    Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial
    Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial
    Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial
    Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial
    Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC, Marines, 250th, CMC, SECWAR, SECNAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download