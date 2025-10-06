Marines Celebrate 250th Anniversary at the Marine Corps War Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith attends a ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2025.The ceremony honored 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps history and featured remarks from the Secretary of War, Secretary of the Navy, and the Commandant of the Marine Corps, along with performances by the United States Marine Band and the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. This year, Marines around the world celebrate the legacy of those who have served since 1775, highlighting generations of honor, courage, and commitment through stories of service from the past to the present. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)