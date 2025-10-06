Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band at Chautauqua Institute [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band at Chautauqua Institute

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elle Crowhurst 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Photo from a live performance by The U.S. Army Field Band at the historic Chautauqua Institute (U.S. Army Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 18:35
    Photo ID: 9359410
    VIRIN: 230620-A-WC780-1003
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 229.12 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band at Chautauqua Institute [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Army Field Band Six String Soldiers
    Support Element of The U.S. Army Field Band
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band at Chautauqua Institute
    The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Field Band
    Army Music
    Chautauqua Institute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download