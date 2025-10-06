Photo from a live performance by The U.S. Army Field Band at the historic Chautauqua Institute (U.S. Army Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2025 18:35
|Photo ID:
|9359410
|VIRIN:
|230620-A-WC780-1003
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|229.12 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band at Chautauqua Institute [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.