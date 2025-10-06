Date Taken: 05.04.2018 Date Posted: 10.10.2025 18:35 Photo ID: 9359412 VIRIN: 180504-A-WC780-1004 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 146.01 KB Location: US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.