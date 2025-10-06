Group photo of The United States Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors. (U.S. Army Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2025 18:35
|Photo ID:
|9359412
|VIRIN:
|180504-A-WC780-1004
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|146.01 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.