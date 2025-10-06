Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2018

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elle Crowhurst 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Group photo of The United States Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors. (U.S. Army Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2018
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 18:35
    Photo ID: 9359412
    VIRIN: 180504-A-WC780-1004
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 146.01 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Army Field Band Six String Soldiers
    Support Element of The U.S. Army Field Band
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band at Chautauqua Institute
    The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Field Band
    Army Music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download