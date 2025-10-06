NMC 250 Philadelphia: SMMC Ruiz joins volunteer event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, alongside U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250, volunteer with Habitat for Humanity as part of Navy-Marine Week Philadelphia 250, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 10, 2025. The event honors 250 years of Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, and experience community engagement events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)