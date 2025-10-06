Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMC 250 Philadelphia: SMMC Ruiz joins volunteer event [Image 2 of 6]

    NMC 250 Philadelphia: SMMC Ruiz joins volunteer event

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, alongside U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250, volunteer with Habitat for Humanity as part of Navy-Marine Week Philadelphia 250, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 10, 2025. The event honors 250 years of Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, and experience community engagement events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 16:01
    Photo ID: 9359279
    VIRIN: 251010-M-RB959-7170
    Resolution: 5033x3355
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, NMC 250 Philadelphia: SMMC Ruiz joins volunteer event [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

