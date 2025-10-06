Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Jacob Haynes, center, and 1st Sgt. Jose Aguirre, right, with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, speak with Soldiers while patrolling the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 7, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)