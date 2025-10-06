Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, patrol the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 7, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2025 10:29
|Photo ID:
|9358786
|VIRIN:
|251007-Z-YK075-1005
|Resolution:
|5312x3984
|Size:
|12.27 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
