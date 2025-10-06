Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24) transits the Delaware River during the Parade of Ships for the Navy and Marine Corps 250 celebration in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct. 9, 2025. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)