Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration

    CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    CAMDEN, N.J. (Oct. 9, 2025) A World War II veteran who served aboard the battleship USS New Jersey (BB 62) attends the unveiling of the stern plate from the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CV 6) on the pier at the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial, Oct. 9. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 21:17
    Photo ID: 9358478
    VIRIN: 251009-N-HF194-1088
    Resolution: 2123x3185
    Size: 744.7 KB
    Location: CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration
    Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration
    Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration
    Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration
    Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration
    Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download