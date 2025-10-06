Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Spears 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Dusty Rhodes, commander, Carrier Strike Group Two, speaks with local media outlets at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, Oct. 9, 2025. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 21:15
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Navy and Marine Corps 250 [Image 9 of 9], by CPO William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

