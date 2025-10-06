Navy and Marine Corps 250

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Dusty Rhodes, commander, Carrier Strike Group Two, speaks with local media outlets at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, Oct. 9, 2025. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)