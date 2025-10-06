Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMC 250 Parade of Ships [Image 7 of 7]

    NMC 250 Parade of Ships

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sylvie Carafiol 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    251009-N-CO642-1084 PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 13, 2025) – Locals watch the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) transit the Delaware River during a parade of ships in celebration of the Navy’s 250th birthday in Philadelphia. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sylvie Carafiol)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 20:47
    Photo ID: 9358450
    VIRIN: 251009-N-CO642-1084
    Resolution: 5451x3238
    Size: 7.37 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NMC 250 Parade of Ships [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Sylvie Carafiol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy birthday
    NMC250

